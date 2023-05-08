WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after a deputy found a bottle filled with a yellow liquid that tested positive for Fentanyl, and after the man was placed in a patrol car, the deputy says he regurgitated a bag of meth.

Thomas Baird Haynes is charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

According to an affidavit, the deputy was patrolling around 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, on North Beverly and saw an SUV with an expired registration sticker. As he initiated a traffic stop he said it pulled into a parking lot, running over a curb in the process.

The deputy said Haynes told him the sticker came from a friend’s pickup. He said Haynes was acting nervous and he heard him tell his girlfriend to get money because he was going to jail. He said Haynes gave him consent to search the vehicle and the deputy found a small bottle labeled “decolorized iodine.”

He said it contained a yellowish liquid with several small items floating in it, and it tested positive for Fentanyl.

A check showed Haynes had an outstanding warrant for possession of Fentanyl last June.

After Haynes was placed in the patrol car, the deputy noticed Haynes was sweating profusely and he asked him if he had swallowed anything. Haynes said no. Another check a few minutes later showed Haynes sweating even more and that he had regurgitated a green plastic baggy containing a white crystal powder.

He said Haynes then admitted he had swallowed a bag with several capsules of meth.

Haynes was taken to the hospital for overdose treatment then booked in jail. Haynes has two prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance.