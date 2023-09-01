WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man claiming to be the devil after being arrested for arson has been sentenced for that charge and another for spitting a piece of a razor blade at a corrections officer after his arrest.

Brody Calcote pleaded guilty Friday, September 1, 2023, in 30th District Court. His plea deal was for four years in prison for harassment of a corrections officer and one year in state jail for arson. The sentences will be served concurrently.

On Dec. 16, 2022, The Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of 10th Street. They extinguished a mattress on fire outside the apartment and checked out the burned apartment for any residents but found no one inside. A witness said they discovered the fire inside and pulled the burning mattress outside before it could spread.

The next day, apartment maintenance called the police to report the resident was there, and police found Calcote sitting outside covered in soot. Officers said he told them he was on fire and his name was Lucifer, and that Brody Calcote died in the fire.

Building maintenance told police Calcote said he was burning dolls and other items in the apartment to stay warm. Calcote resisted arrest and that charge is pending.

The harassment charge was filed on Jan. 5, 2023, when sheriff’s officials said he had part of a razor blade in his mouth in jail and spat it at an officer.