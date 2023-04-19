OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of the two men Olney Police were searching for is in custody.

Olney Police Chief Dan Birbeck said Derrick Rockenbaugh was arrested Thursday afternoon after a brief chase on South Avenue D.

He said Rockenbaugh was found in a garage attic. At the time of the chase, there were reports that Rockenbaugh may have been armed. A school and the Olney Hamilton Hospital were put on lockdown as a precaution.

Rockenbaugh was wanted on a second-degree felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The second man, Felix Villalpando, remains on the run. His warrants are a first-degree felony for burglary of a habitation with intent and a third-degree felony for aggravated assault on an elderly or disabled person.

If you know of his whereabouts, call the Olney police.