WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The appointed attorney for a former Wichita County deputy accused of numerous counts of sexual misconduct and advances on female inmates has been granted a request for a private investigator to assist in preparing a defense.

On Monday, June 13, the attorney filed for a continuance of the July trial date, according to records.

The defendant, Brett Brasher, filed a declaration of indigence following his arrest.

Wichita County Jail

His defense attorney Bethany Hale of Iowa Park says because of the number of witnesses and alleged victims, they need the appointed investigator in obtaining video recordings and records and to conduct numerous interviews.

The private investigator estimated he would probably spend around 20 hours working on the case, at an agreed rate of $50 an hour.

The trial was placed on the July docket but Hale said the investigator needs additional time, and that the prosecutor has no objection to the delay.

The prosecutor made a plea bargain offer earlier, and Hale said she relayed and discussed it with her client on March 28, and it was declined.

Brasher had been indicted on eight counts official oppression and two counts of violations of an inmate’s civil rights. These charges against Brasher took place over the span of three months, beginning in September 2021 with a complaint that he touched the breasts of a woman in custody and the next month touched a female detention officer.

The complaints sparked an internal investigation on Brasher to determine if there were other possible victims.

Brasher’s former boss, Sheriff David Duke, called the incidents “appalling,” and said he had never seen an officer go into any inmate’s cell and do the things Brasher did.

Brasher was terminated in October of 2021.

He started as a reserve deputy in 2011 and became a full-time deputy in 2016. He began working in the jail last year near female inmates due to the jail being short on staff.