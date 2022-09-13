WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Authorities are on the hunt for a Wichita Falls murder suspect who did not show up for a scheduled court hearing Tuesday afternoon in 78th District Court.

Terrance Reese was out on bond awaiting trial for the 2008 murder of Hulan Waldon. The judge revoked his $100,000 bond and reset it at $150,000 upon his arrest. Reese was arrested May 11, 2021, and released on bond less than a month later.

Wichita County Jail booking

The cold case arrest came 13 years after the beating death of the 47-year-old Hulan.

On the night of Feb. 21, 2008, officers were sent to the 800 block of Dallas St. about a man lying on a porch. Officers found Hulan unconscious on a front porch of a residence with trauma to the head. He died the following day.

An investigation determined an argument between Waldon and Reese over drugs led to his death.

The affidavit states several witnesses said Waldon was beaten in a vacant lot, brought back in a house, beaten again, and when it appeared he might die, the resident instructed others to carry his body across the street and leave it on a neighbor’s porch.

A cold case detective said Hulan was working for Terrance by selling drugs for him and in February of 2008 Terrance had a confrontation with Hulan regarding some missing narcotics.

A witness said Reese pointed a gun at Hulan demanding his missing drugs.

A warrant for Reese’s arrest for the murder of Hulan was issued in July 2018 but at that time Reese was still in federal custody and in May 2021 he was charged with the murder.

Reese has a long criminal history including a 10-year sentence for attempted murder in 1994.