WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Testimony is underway in the trial of a babysitter prosecutors said was caught on camera abusing a 10-month-old girl.

Sherine Minuto, 55, was charged with injury to a child in May 2022, and testimony began on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

Authorities said surveillance footage from May 2022 showed the babysitter in the parents’ home trying to feed the baby.

Police said Minuto grabbed the victim’s face and hands, forcing the victim to eat, and can be heard saying, “Eat, I hate when you do that.”

Authorities said the video shows Minuto aggressively pushing and striking the child in the face and head about two or three times.

The mother of the child testified she was monitoring the camera and came home after seeing alarming behavior by the babysitter.

When confronted about what the parents had seen, they said the babysitter said she was sorry, that she had ‘lost it’ and that it wouldn’t happen again.

The parents said they found an injury to their daughter’s lip, which the sitter said happened from a fall.

After they discharged her, police officers advised them to call the babysitter and ask what happened to see if she would admit to striking the child.

The phone call was recorded and played back in court. During the conversation, the babysitter

said she did not know how she lost it. She said she was having a bad morning and had a terrible headache.

She said the child’s injury came from falling and not from her hitting her.

But the child’s mother said they again watched the video she had recorded on her phone, this time zoomed in, and they saw where the babysitter appeared to strike the victim.

She said she had felt helpless watching a live feed of her child being assaulted by someone she trusted.