WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls bartender was arrested after police reportedly found her serving alcohol during prohibited hours.

According to the arrest warrant, on Friday, November 3, 2023, just before 3 a.m., police saw vehicles parked at 320 N. Scott after hours.

They found 15 to 20 people “scattered” along the bar with beer bottles and mixed drinks in their hands and on tabletops inside.

One of the bartenders, Kimberly Freney, also identified as the owner of the bar, Playboyz Nightclub, said she had an after-hours permit. The officer told Freney that another report would be generated.

According to a previous police report, on October 27, officers went to the same location around 3:30 a.m. for a routine bar check and found numerous vehicles in the parking lot with several people standing outside.

Inside, they found two bartenders pouring drinks and handing them out. When asked why they were serving alcohol after hours, the bartender said they have an after-hours permit.

The owner of the bar, Freney, was contacted and made aware of the violation. The report noted extended hours of operation end at 2 a.m.

Warrants for Prohibited Hours were issued for Freney’s arrest. She was jailed on Tuesday, December 26, with her bonds recommended at $4,000.

A bartender was also arrested after officers attempted a bar check at 2:30 a.m. on Friday, November 17, but were initially locked out while voices inside were heard saying things like, “Throw the drinks out.”