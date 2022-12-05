WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Bowie man has his fourth arrest since May for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and second arrest for carrying an AR-15 type assault rifle in less than a month.

Steven Hockin and Alexis Wood were arrested at the Wayfarer Motel on Central Freeway Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2022.

Steven Hockin (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

According to an affidavit, Wichita Falls police went there to check a report of a vehicle stolen in Clay County being there. Police said the vehicle was in front of a room occupied by Hockin and Wood.

They said Hockin told one officer he was never in the vehicle and Wood told another officer she had been in it earlier in the day with Hockin. Wood also gave consent for officers to search the room, and officers said Hockin told Wood to sit on the bed with a large dog during the search.

Alexis Wood (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

Police said they searched under the bed and found a loaded M&P 15 rifle, a bag of meth and a key fob for a KIA, which unlocked the stolen car in front of the room.

It’s the second arrest of Hockin for felony possession of a firearm in three weeks.

On November 15, 2022, he and Lori Kelly were charged with felons in possession of a firearm and body armor after a car and foot chase. Police say they found an AR-15 type rifle and body armor in the back seat of the car they were in.

He was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm in October at the Wayfarer Motel. A witness reported Hockin was in a room with a female and was firing a gun. Police said they found a plastic BB gun and an RG-31 revolver in the room.

Hockin was arrested for another charge of unlawful possession of a firearm last May when officers went to the Delux Inn to serve an arrest warrant out of Clay County and found a pistol in his room.