WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the investigation continues into alleged arsons and burglaries connected to a Wichita Falls man, authorities are recovering more property, including equipment stolen from a local Boy Scout troop a year ago and two trailers stolen from churches.

At last check, Waylon Buckingham has 2 arson, 3 burglary, 3 theft and 2 other charges filed against him.

The recovery of the items came during a search warrant issued to police and fire department investigators at his home on Sand Beach Road in connection to the arson investigations.

Items recovered include a large amount of camping gear taken from Boy Scout Troop 22 at the American Legion post on Lakeshore Drive last September. Their trailer was broken into, and officers said many of the items reported stolen were found during the search.

Also recovered on the side of the house was another trailer, which had the paint scraped off, but officers could still make out lettering that read Park Place Christian Church. That trailer was reported stolen on Thursday, August 10.

A second trailer found in the backyard had been repainted, but a decal was still visible that displayed Faith Village Church of Christ. It had not yet been reported stolen, and when notified, church officials said they were not aware it was missing.

Also recovered in the backyard was an 8-foot utility trailer reported stolen on Maurine last October.

Besides the theft and burglary charges, authorities have filed two arson charges, one at a restaurant and one at a home, against Buckingham and are investigating other arsons they said he has been linked to by phone data and other information.