WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park man has been indicted on charges of intoxicated manslaughter in the death of Cha’Quon Jeffery, which happened back in June.

Brandon Wright was also indicted by a Wichita County Grand Jury on November 15, 2023, for aggravated assault causing bodily injury for injuries suffered by Veronica Diaz, the other passenger in the car with Jeffery. According to affidavits, Wright had a Blood Alcohol Content level of 0.238, three times the legal limit.

Wright was driving down the wrong way of Spur 325 when he crashed into Jeffery’s vehicle.

If convicted, Wright could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.

Arraignment for Wright will take place on Friday, December 1, 2023, in the 30th District Courtroom at 8:30 a.m.