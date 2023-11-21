WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is free on a $10,000 bond after he was arrested for allegedly choking his brother for allowing his dog to eat turkey bones.

According to the arrest report, on Monday, Nov. 20, Wichita County deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on Charlie Circle.

The victim told police his brother woke him while he was sleeping on the couch to complain about his dog eating turkey bones in the backyard.

The victim said his brother wrapped his arm around his throat, causing him to stop breathing. The victim said he was afraid for his life.

The suspect told police he found his dog eating turkey bones and was upset because of the danger of dogs eating turkey bones. He said he confronted his brother and put him in a chokehold for a few seconds.

The suspect was arrested for assault family violence – choking.