WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former UFC fighter was sentenced Thursday morning in connection to an aggravated assault charge from August 2020.

Robert Charles “Bubba” McDaniel, Jr, 38, father of Wilder McDaniel who was allegedly murdered by James Staley, appeared before Judge Charles Barnard in 89th District Court Thursday morning, April 7, 2022.

McDaniel was sentenced to 6 years of probation.

In March 2022, McDaniel signed a plea deal in which he would receive a 6-year probated sentence for pleading guilty to aggravated assault.

Originally, McDaniel was charged with deadly conduct, a misdemeanor, but the charge was upgraded to the felony offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in August 2021.

The original charge dates to an August 15, 2020 incident on Johnson Road when police said shots were fired after a confrontation between motorists.

Officers said they got multiple calls about gunshots from firefighters at Fire Station Number 6.

A man there told officers he was driving south on Fairway Boulevard around 11:40 a.m. and turned right onto Johnson Road behind a white pickup turning right.

He said the driver of the truck slammed on the brakes so he began driving around the car to the left.

The victim said he pulled over in front of the fire station and the white pickup pulled up next to him on the left and the man inside began yelling “I’ll kick your ass. Do you know who I am? I’m Bubba McDaniel!“

He said a woman inside the truck was yelling “No, no, no!”

He said they exchanged obscene gestures and the man started to get out of the truck so he drove off. He then heard two gunshots and looked in his mirror and saw the suspect in the street holding a black handgun. Police said one shot struck the victim’s rear bumper.

A firefighter told officers he heard at least two shots and saw a white pickup speeding away.