WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Sunday, September 10, 2023, Wichita Falls police were called to East Carolina Street about gunshots and were notified about a gunshot victim at the Emergency Room.

The victim was identified as Bubba McDaniel.

“There were some words that were shared back and forth on some kind of text or media, social media, some threats made talking about fighting and so forth. And so the victims went over evidently to confront the suspect,” Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Shots rang out. McDaniel was shot in his left arm. He was taken to United Regional before going to John Peter Smith in Fort Worth.

At the time, police had a suspect but did not release the name.

On Monday, September 11, 2023, police received a tip on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Edondre Smith.

Wichita Falls Police Sgt. Charlie Eipper confirmed Smith was a suspect in the shooting but police were serving four warrants for different charges, three being assault warrants stemming from 2021.

“Our officers went out and they circled up the area and we called out swat and the detectives. And we were able to clear the building, make sure it was safe. And then we were able to call the suspect out, put him in custody,” Eipper said.

Smith surrendered just before noon on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Evidence has been collected from the shooting, and Eipper said detectives are working to obtain a warrant.

“Detectives will continue the investigation and they’ll probably speak to more witnesses just so they can develop enough probable cause to where they feel comfortable and obtain an arrest warrant. And what they’ll probably try to do is get that done, why he’s in jail now. And so that way they can just serve him while he’s in the jail,” Eipper said.

Two additional charges have been added since the time of writing and Smith is now facing four assault charges. Bonds total over $150,000.