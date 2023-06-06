Joyce Vaughan was arrested for sale of alcohol to a minor.

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett liquor store clerk has been arrested a second time for allegedly selling liquor to a minor at a store in Burkburnett.

Joyce Vaughan was arrested Tuesday, June 6, for sale to a minor at Scott’s Shots and Spirits in Burkburnett.

It’s her second arrest on the charge. She was also charged and convicted in 2021 with selling to a minor at the same location.

In the new arrest, two agents of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission arranged for a 17-year-old male they said should not reasonably be mistaken as being 21 years or older to go in and try to make a purchase.

The agents entered the store and watched as the teen took a 25-ounce beer and took it to the counter. They say Vaughan did ask the minor for I.D. and then rang up the purchase and the teen left the store with the beer.

Another agent then came in and wrote out a violation citation.

In August 2021, TABC agents said a 17-year-old girl was used to make purchases at various locations, including Scott’s Shots and Spirits, and Vaughan sold her a 25-ounce beer and did not ask for an I.D.

This was part of a sting operation that led to several arrests in Wichita County.

Vaughan has other arrests for DWI and public intoxication.