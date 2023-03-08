BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is jailed on $300,000 bond for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl from age 8 to 12 in Burkburnett and at least three other area towns.

Ronnie Wren Woods Jr. is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.

He was arrested after police went to a home on Avenue B on Sunday, March 5, to check on a possible assault.

The girl’s mother told police she confronted Woods about assaulting the girl, and he left.

A detective said he was on the way to the hospital where the victim was being taken when officers on scene said Woods had returned.

The detective returned to the house and talked to Woods and said Woods denied the allegations and did not understand why he was being blamed.

The detective said he had obtained information previously that Woods had texted the victim’s mother threatening self harm and setting fire to the house.

A forensic interview was conducted, and the victim said she remembered the first sexual abuse incident happened when she was 8 on Christmas Eve, and the most recent was on March 1, 2023. The girl is now 12.

Police say she said abuse also occurred in Temple, Bowie and Wichita Falls. She said her brother witnessed one of the incidents in Wichita Falls, and when interviewed, he confirmed the incident.