WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is jailed on $100,000 bond after Burkburnett police are called to a school where a girl disclosed alleged sexual abuse by her stepfather.

According to records, Ryan Dominguez was arrested Monday, February 6, following forensic interviews of the victim in December and follow-up interviews in January. The girl, now 18, was 15 to 16 at the time of the alleged abuse.

Police reported she has special needs and “developmental delays,” and did not disclose the abuse in the first interview because she said she was scared.

After it was determined the initial assaults occurred in Wichita Falls, the WFPD took over the investigation.

The girl’s grandmother said after persistent questioning the girl admitted the reason Dominguez gave her everything she wanted was to keep her from telling about the sexual assaults.

In the forensic interview, the girl said her stepfather had been giving her “sex education.” Police said evidence on the girl’s cell phone included a message from Dominguez asking her if she said anything to anyone, which they say the girl took to be asking her if she told anyone about them having sex.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police also said the girl’s mother said family members and acquaintances had told her the relationship and behavior between the two did not appear normal, but she denied any knowledge of any sexual relationship. One of the girl’s teachers also told police about inappropriate behavior.

Police said Dominguez first denied any sexual activity but later admitted to two indicents.