WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 30-year-old Burkburnett man pleads guilty to an injury hit and run wreck in 2020 in which police say he hit a pedestrian while looking at his phone, left the scene then apparently was about to repair some damage to the car when police arrived.

Aaron Hansen was given four years probation in 89th District Court according to records.

On May 17, 2020, Burkburnett police say a woman was struck by a gray Ford Mustang at West 3rd and Doyle and several people stopped to give her aid until paramedics arrived. Witnesses told police the Mustang went east on West 3rd with no headlights on.

Officers later located a gray Mustang in a driveway in the 700 block of West 3rd.

They said the passenger side mirror holder was removed and there was a dent on the back quarter panel. They also say there was a mirror lying next to the car as if someone was going to replace the missing mirror.

Officers at the scene of the accident said they found a broken mirror there and a piece of yellow plastic which investigators later said was a perfect match to a broken light on the Mustang.

They also obtained surveillance video from a store on West Kramer taken about five minutes after the woman was struck which showed a gray Mustang with the passenger side mirror hanging loose.

Officers said Hansen said he never felt or heard anything while he was driving, and when asked if he was texting and driving he said if he admitted that he could get in trouble. They said Hansen did admit to receiving a Snapchat while driving and he looked at his phone.

Police said the victim suffered injuries to an eye, wrist and leg.

Records show Hansen has two convictions for DWI in 2015 and 2016.