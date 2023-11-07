WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett teen has been charged with defacing the amphitheater in Burkburnett’s Friendship Park on Monday night, November 6, 2023, with spray paint, and prosecutors immediately filed motions to revoke his probated sentences in September for theft of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Dylan Morgan, 18, was accused of spray painting vulgar and obscene words and images on walls and pillars of the amphitheater.

Police received a report of persons spray painting in the park around 9:40 Monday night.

They found the graffiti done with light purple paint and then were notified that young people were at the south end of the park.

They said they located Morgan pushing a bicycle painted the same shade of purple.

Officers said he told them to write him a citation for a vape pen he had in a pocket.

Police searched his backpack and said they found a bottle of premixed margarita and a can of purple spray paint.

Morgan was placed on five years probation in September for theft of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

The victim in that case told police Morgan had previously stolen a firearm from him, and police said they found photos on Morgan’s phone showing him shooting a similar firearm and that Morgan referred to it as “hot” and wanted to trade it for drugs.