BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett teenager has been arrested and is facing charges of alleged theft of a firearm.

Wichita County deputies arrested Dylan Morgan, 17, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, on a Theft of Firearm warrant from an incident that occurred in October of this year.

According to court documentation, on Nov 11, 2022, the victim made a report with the Burkburnett Police Department after discovering a 9mm handgun missing from their house.

After talking to family members, the victim said they discovered Morgan had been arrested on gun-related charges. The family member told the victim Morgan had been inside the victim’s house and that Morgan was left alone in the room where the firearm was kept, but added they did not know the weapon had been stolen.

The victim told police no one else had access to his house but him. During the investigation, it was discovered the weapon Morgan was arrested with matched the description of the one the victim reported stolen.

According to Morgan’s previous arrest report, multiple witnesses reported him being in possession of the weapon.

A previous arrest record showed Morgan was arrested and charged with several offenses related to him being in possession of the firearm in November. The firearm seized in that case matched the make, model, color, and serial number to the one the victim reported as stolen.

Dylan Morgan was arrested on Friday and charged with Theft of a Firearm. He was released from jail on a $7,500 bond.