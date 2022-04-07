BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — 21-year-old Zachary Robertson’s death from a reported accidental shooting is the second shooting accident since late December.

The other death was that of 19-year-old Quenten Liford on December 23.

The investigation led to a charge of manslaughter against his 19-year-old friend Matthew Tenney.

In that case, too, three people were in the home early in the morning. Tenney told police that another friend had bought a new handgun. He said he assumed it was unloaded, and he pretended to draw it from a holster and pulled the trigger.

The gun discharged, and the bullet hit Liford in the chest. First responders attempted life-saving measures in the trailer home but were not successful.

Tenney is free from jail after a motion to lower his $250,000 bail bond was granted and lowered to $150,000 in February.

Conditions of his release on bail include remaining in Wichita County unless he gets written approval to travel and he be on curfew in his home in Burkburnett from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week.

A plea negotiation deadline on his charge is set for April 28.