BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A former Burkburnett woman has been booked back into jail after authorities filed to have her probation for child abandonment revoked.

Dawn Probst, now listed as living in Oregon, received four years of probation after a two-year-old boy in her care was found wandering alone on Burkburnett streets in pajamas in February 2019.

Police took the boy to the police station when residents could not identify his parents or guardian.

While on probation, Probst was arrested after probation officials said she used an inserted device to try to pass her urine test.

Prosecutors said Probst admitted to her probation officer to using marijuana, saying her “psych has been bad” and she was using it for pain and going through a lot, though she was doing her best and was scared to fail the urinalysis.

The motion also alleges she failed to report to her officer for several months and was almost 70 hours behind on her community service hours.