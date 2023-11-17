WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who allegedly tried to bribe a girl to change her story about being sexually assaulted, has, like the victim’s assailant, been sentenced to prison.

Ashley Kruger pleaded guilty in the 78th District Court on Friday, November 17, 2023, to tampering with a witness in a first-degree felony case. She was sentenced to eight years in prison.

On October 20, 2023, Ronnie Wren Woods pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

In March of 2023, a woman told Burkburnett police officers that Woods had sexually assaulted her 12-year-old daughter, which Woods denied. The victim said the assaults began when she was 8 and Woods had assaulted her as recently as the week before.

Woods was questioned about his ex-wife Kruger, who was accused of conspiring with him to try and bribe the victim to change her story.

Woods said that Kruger didn’t try to influence the victim to his knowledge and denied she attempted to spend a large sum of money to bribe the child.

Kruger was charged with conspiracy and tampering with a witness. Police said about a month after the sexual assaults were reported, the victim said Kruger took her to a bank and demanded she change her story about being sexually assaulted, harassing her to the point that the girl began to cry.

The victim said another Kruger tried numerous times to make her change her story but police said the girl told them she always tells the truth.