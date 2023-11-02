BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman who failed to report a corpse outside her home and then had a baby and failed to seek care for it has been sentenced to jail time.

Meghan Wise, 37, was on probation for child endangerment, but it was revoked on November 2, 2023, for numerous violations, including failure to report to the probation office, failure to do her community service hours and failure to report a change of address after she was evicted.

Wise is sentenced to spend eight months in a state jail.

She had already served an 86-day jail sentence for the failure to report human remains.

The child endangerment charge came three months after the failure to report arrest in September 2021 in Burkburnett. Officers with the Burkburnett Police Department said early on the morning of December 26, 2021, they were dispatched to a home on East 1st Street for reports of a woman giving birth.

When police arrived at the home, they said Wise had previously delivered her baby.

The baby was transferred to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth and tested positive for meth.

In September 2021, Wise was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence by failure to report human remains, a Class A Misdemeanor.

A Burkburnett Police detective was notified of a body with suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of Avenue F. According to authorities; Wise told them she was told the day before by a man that there was a person behind her residence who did not look well.

Police said Wise told them this made her so upset she could not sleep, but she did not call the police or check until the next day. Then, she realized it was her 54-year-old uncle, and he was deceased.

Officers said Wise told them she got scared and “took off.”