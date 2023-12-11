WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After reportedly setting fire to an abandoned car wash and leading Wichita Falls Police and Fire officials on a high-speed chase last week, a suspect has been charged.

Jason Bost faces one count of arson and two counts of evading, WFPD officials said.

Fire units reported heavy black smoke coming from inside the building at 3808 Cynthia Lane around 4:45 p.m. and visible flames inside a drive-through bay where the overhead doors were partially open on Saturday, December 9, 2023,

A fire investigator received information that a man seen entering the car wash before the fire was behind the Golden Chick on Jacksboro Highway. The investigator said when he went there, a man with soot on his face and hands walked up to his vehicle after putting both hands in his pockets.

The officer said when he told the man, identified later as Bost, to take his hands out Bost turned and ran.

He reportedly pursued him through several residential yards and over fences. He said he caught up to him in one yard and had him a gunpoint and said Bost told him he wasn’t armed, then jumped another fence into another yard.

The officer said Bost continued through several yards, and he found him hiding behind an air conditioner. He radioed police for assistance and said Bost then jumped another fence and ran north on Manor Lane.

Police joined in the foot pursuit and said Bost jumped yet another fence, at Wichita Christian School on Midwestern, and it was there that officers caught and arrested him.

Bost has charges pending from September for continuous family violence and from July for failure to identify.