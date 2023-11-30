WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —A Big Spring woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police said she ran into a utility pole while a man was clinging to the hood of her car.

Tanyetta Rice, 47, was arrested at the scene at Fairway and Kell around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, Nov. 30. When police arrived, they said the man was lying in the street in front of a white Volkswagen, and he was taken to the hospital complaining of back pain, and said he had just had back surgery.

Officers said they found his phone about 20 feet from the crash. Officers say Rice told them she and her husband began arguing after leaving a casino. She said she stopped at the Market Street gas station, and when she was getting in the car to leave, her husband got on top of the vehicle and would not get off.

She said she stopped once before getting onto the access road for Kell. Police say surveillance video shows the car driving through the parking lot with a man on the hood before turning south onto Fairway. They say the vehicle traveled about 200 yards before crashing into the pole.