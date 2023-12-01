WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man police said has been charged with around 60 cases of theft in 6 states has now been convicted of 3 more in Wichita County, plus 3 drug possession charges.

John Junisc Archer, 57, pleaded guilty to his 3 thefts at Atwoods and Kohl’s and his drug charges on Friday, December 1, 2023. He was sentenced to 11 months in state jail on all 6 counts, with each to be served concurrently.



One theft at Atwood’s of a drill kit was recorded by surveillance camera. He was identified by comparing the video to a mug shot of a theft arrest 8 days later.

Another theft was at Kohl’s of 5 Nike hoodies.

Police say they found records of at least 56 theft charges filed on Archer in 6 different states and almost 20 convictions.