WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman arrested on January 5 after her young children were found wandering alone in the neighborhood also had a warrant for theft from residents of a group home for intellectually disabled people.

Katie Adair was arrested for two counts of child abandonment and also had a warrant issued at the end of November for debit card abuse, according to Wichita County jail logs.

D&S Residential Services reported thefts of residents of the assisted living facility on Kovarik Road in September.

An audit was performed after several of the residents reported funds missing from their debit card accounts which were the funds left over after their living expenses were paid.

The audit showed CashApp transactions on many of the accounts and transfers to accounts of someone named Katie and to a man named Jarred.

The audit showed funds of seven clients were affected by over 60 separate transactions. “Katie” was identified as Katie Adair, a caseworker at the facility, and “Jarred” was identified as her boyfriend and a former employee. Company officials said Adair had been spoken to in the past about letting her boyfriend in the facility during overnight hours while she was working.

A detective obtained a subpoena for CashApp records and determined that both Adair and her boyfriend had numerous debit card payments to their Cash App accounts from clients of the home.

Court records do not show any charges filed at this time against the man.