ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges are pending against an Archer City man authorities say drove his vehicle into a house at Sycamore and Chestnut last night, then into a utility pole, causing a fire and widespread power outage for almost 1,000 residents.

Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd said the suspect faces charges of assault, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of meth and possibly additional charges.

Curd said the suspect was taken to the hospital to have minor injuries checked and that arrest warrants will be served on him at a later time in connection to the incidents.

Deputies responded to an assault call around 6:45 Thursday, October 21, 2023, evening.

They said the suspect fled the scene and rammed his vehicle into a home directly behind the Allsup’s store on Highway 79.

Authorities said the suspect then fled that scene and crashed his car into a nearby utility pole. The downed power line caused the suspect’s vehicle to catch fire as well as a widespread outage in Archer City.

Power was restored to the majority of residents in a short time.