WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested after a Dallas child abuse specialist said injuries to a 9-year-old girl last year could not have come from a fall from a bunk bed as he claimed.

Jose Madrigal, 31, was charged with injury to a child on April 27, 2023. The warrant for his arrest was issued on September 6, 2023, and he was arrested and booked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Authorities said the child reported the alleged abuse to the principal of her school on May 1, 2023, four days after sustaining the injuries.

The principal and a CPS investigator reported numerous blue, purple, and black bruises on the inside and outside of her thighs, shins, calves, and arm, and a small bruise still visible inside her lip that she said was the result of Madrigal slapping her after beating her with a belt.

According to the affidavit, the child said Madrigal hit her with the belt after the school notified him that she got in trouble in school. The victim said after Madrigal was told what she had done, he “whooped” her harder again with the belt.

The child told authorities she was standing and that another adult was in the room watching. The girl said she was moving a lot and the belt hit her arm. After hitting her with the belt numerous times, she said Madrigal slapped her in the mouth.

Police interviewed both adults and said the alleged witness denied seeing any “spanking” that day, but that Madrigal did spank the girl with a belt on occasion. When shown photos of the injuries, they said the witness told them she didn’t know about them. Investigators said bruising on the girl’s leg would be very visible.

In the interview with Madrigal, police said he claimed he only yelled at the girl and took her phone and TV privileges away and that he never spanks her.

Police said Madrigal told them the child’s bruises came when she fell off a bunk bed ladder. When police showed him photos of the injuries, they said Madrigal said he wanted to talk to his attorney, and the interview was terminated.

The photos were sent to the Forensic Assessment Center at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and examined by child abuse specialist Dr. Suzanne Dakil, who has testified on behalf of the prosecution in multiple area cases involving child abuse, including the capital murder trials of James Irven Staley, III, and Corey Allen Trumbull.

According to the affidavit, Dr. Dakil reported the bruising pattern is consistent with being hit with an object while the victim was moving and that even a complex fall from a ladder would not result in all of the bruises. She said the injuries are “highly concerning for child physical abuse.”

At his magistrate hearing, Madrigal declared he was indigent and requested a court-appointed attorney, and as of this posting, he was still in the Wichita County Jail.