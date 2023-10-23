WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been jailed on a $250,000 bond after an eight-year-old girl fainted at school and was medically evaluated and forensically interviewed.

Keivin Martinez has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Investigators said the victim made an outcry to her guardian that Martinez assaulted her in the last one to two months. She said she did not immediately report it out of fear because Martinez told her if she told anyone, he would do it again.

Investigators interviewed Martinez and he said he had been told by others he had sexually assaulted the victim while he was extremely intoxicated, and it would have been a couple of months ago.

He said he could not remember exactly what happened but did not believe he could have done it.

Shortly after the investigation began, police said the victim fainted while in school and was taken to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth where she was forensically interviewed and diagnosed with conversion disorder, which is triggered by severe stress or emotional trauma.

Investigators said the details given by the victim in multiple outcries and interviews remained consistent.