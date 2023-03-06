An Archer County sex offender pleaded guilty to multiple counts of child sexual abuse on Monday, March 6, 2023. Photo credit: Archer County Jail

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer County child predator is going to prison for the next 40 years after pleading guilty to multiple counts of sexual abuse.

Jorge Estrada, 51, pleaded for 40 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child, and 20 years for one count of sexual assault of a child and three counts of indecency with a child by contact.

97th District Attorney Casey Hall said the statute for convictions for continuous sexual abuse means Estrada can not be released on parole for 40 years.

Estrada was arrested in October 2021 after an investigation by the Archer County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers. The investigation began with an allegation of online solicitation of a minor and led to evidence of crimes involving three other minors.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He was jailed on 10 sex crimes and an immigration detainer and bonds were set $1.1 million. Archer County Sheriff Jack Curd said many different agencies worked the case and as a result, county residents are a little safer now.