WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother agreed to a plea deal on charges of exposing her four and eight-year-old children to meth.

The children’s exposure to meth resulted in positive tests for the drug. Tara Largin, 24, is set for sentencing on December 7, 2023, on two counts of child endangerment. Largin’s plea deal is for four years of probation and a $750 fine.

After signing the plea agreement, Largin’s pretrial scheduled for Thursday, October 5, 2023, was canceled.

She was arrested last December after Child Protective Services called the Wichita Falls Police Department to report two possible child endangerment cases. The CPS worker said Largin and her two children tested positive for methamphetamine, and CPS took custody of the children.

Detectives reviewed certified copies of the drug tests and confirmed the positive results.