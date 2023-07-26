ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra family is okay but shaken after police said a nude man busted through a window of their home and got in a struggle with the resident’s husband inside, then outside the home.

Daniel Torres is facing four counts after the incident Tuesday on South Waggoner. When police arrived, they said a nude man was fighting with another man on the ground. After the fight was broken up, the man who had clothes on said his wife had called him for help and said a naked man had broken through their front window and began destroying property.

She said her three children were awakened and saw a nude man in front of them sweating profusely, breathing heavily and yelling. She said when her daughter picked up her phone, the intruder ran into the bathroom and locked the door.

That’s when all four ran outside and the woman’s husband arrived and found the intruder in the bathroom. He said the nude man charged at him, and they began fighting. He said he was able to get the man outside, where the fight continued until police arrived.