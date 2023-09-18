WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A citizen with a gun comes to the aid of a Wichita County deputy struggling with a suspect who had taken the deputy’s taser away and tried to use it on the deputy.

The suspect from Abilene, Marshel Munoz, 29, is now charged with assault of an officer, taking an officer’s weapon and evading arrest, in addition to a charge from Abilene and violating his parole.

On Sunday, September 17, the deputy tried to make a traffic stop of a motorized bicycle at 14th and Broad.

The suspect went through two parking lots, then fled down Broad the wrong way until losing control and taking off on foot toward Galveston Street.

The deputy pulled alongside him and fired his taser through the window, striking Munoz and causing him to fall.

As the deputy tried to handcuff Munoz, he said Munoz resisted and the deputy tased him again.

He said Munoz began fighting and hit the deputy in the face. As the struggle continued, the deputy said Munoz got hold of his taser and tried to tase the deputy, but since both cartridges had been discharged, it had no effect.

At this point, the citizen arrived and pointed a gun at Munoz. The citizen then tried to assist the deputy, who said Munoz began fighting both of them until the deputy got Munoz handcuffed.

Records showed Munoz had an outstanding warrant for violation of parole and another warrant from Taylor County.

Court records show Munoz has about 10 convictions in Taylor County, which include assault, evading arrest and illegal weapons.