CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects after a burglary at the Bread and Butter Stop.

According to the CCSO Facebook post, two suspects are seen walking into the store wearing hoodies and masks. One picture shows them walking out of the store with a bag.

The sheriff’s office says the two suspects ‘damaged property, stole money and a donation jar to benefit a ‘kid with brain tumors.’

The donation jar was set up for William the Warrior, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016.

The sheriff’s office shared a GoFundMe link for William and the family. Click here to donate and read William’s full story.