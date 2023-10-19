WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A convicted robber was sentenced on her latest charge, which involved an attack on a teenage girl in Electra.

Ashley Bilyeu pleaded guilty Thursday, October 19, 2023, in 89th District Court to injury to a child. Her 62-day sentence will be covered by days she already spent in jail.

The plea offer prosecutors previously submitted had been for a 5-year sentence suspended to probation with a $1,500 fine.

Bilyeu was arrested in Electra in December 2021 following her release on a 2-year sentence for aggravated robbery.

Electra Police filed the injury to a child charge in connection with the assault of a 13-year-old girl on Garrison.

When they arrived, officers said a woman and a man were in the street and fled as officers pulled up. The victim told police she was walking with a friend when Bilyeu, who was hiding in some bushes with a male subject, began yelling at them.

She said Bilyeu was holding a knife and that Bilyeu kicked her in the midsection.

The victim said the friend she was walking with had once dated the same man Bilyeu had dated, and Bilyeu was upset about it.

Police located Bilyeu in the next block and arrested her.

Bilyeu was sentenced to two years for robbery in January 2020.

The victim of the robbery said Bilyeu and a man came to his house on Beverly Drive in Wichita Falls and hit him in the head with a flashlight while Bilyeu took his keys, wallet and phone, and they also stole his car.

Police arrested the pair at a motel on Old Iowa Park Road and recovered the car.

Bilyeu’s 17 arrests include prostitution, engaging in organized criminal activity and carrying an unlawful weapon.

Besides robbery and injury to a child, she has 5 drug possession convictions and one for evading arrest.