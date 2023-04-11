A husband and wife were arrested for allegedly attacking each other at work. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls couple has been arrested after they apparently assaulted each other at their work.

Brittany South, 30, is being held on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and Brandon Hardy, 29, is being held on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and a warrant for public intoxication.

According to Wichita Falls Police, just before 3:10 p.m. Monday, April 10, officers were called to the Sonic in the 3200 block of Kemp for reports of a disturbance in which a man had been stabbed and was breaking the windows of a car in the drive-in.

Photo credit: Dylan Jimenez/KFDX

Photo credit: Dylan Jimenez/KFDX

Photo credit: Dylan Jimenez/KFDX

On scene, officers located Hardy, who told them his wife Brittany South was inside the building.

Hardy said he had been in the bathroom when South had pried open the door using a knife and began arguing with him. He said he tried to walk past her, but he felt pain in his leg and realized he had been stabbed.

When police questioned South, she said she was the manager of Sonic, and her husband was an employee. She said she had found out that Hardy was locked in the bathroom possibly using drugs.

South said she took a knife to unlock the door, and when she got it open, she saw Hardy holding a glass pipe.

She said she tried to take the pipe, and Hardy pushed past her and put the pipe in his pocket.

According to witnesses, Hardy left the scene after their initial confrontation, but he returned and began using a metal pipe to break the windows of a black Nissan that South was sitting in in one of the drive-in lanes.

Officers observed that South had cuts to her hands that appeared to be caused by glass shards while she was sitting in the car. They also saw a wound on Hardy’s thigh consistent with a knife wound that was about an inch wide.

At the time of publication, Hardy had been given a $10,000 bond for the assault and a fine of $395 for the public intoxication warrant.

South has been placed under a 48-hour hold, which means that even if she is able to make her $10,000 bond, she will have to remain in jail for two days.

In June of 2022, South was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly running her car into her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend.