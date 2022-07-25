ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 58-year-old Archer Couty woman faces two counts of cruelty by neglect to livestock animals after two horses were found dead on the west side of town near the cemetery on Thursday, July 21.

Archer County Jail

Archer City Police Chief Justin Perron says Jo Jarrett was picked up Monday afternoon.

He says while the police department does not have the money to have a necropsy test done on the horses to know for sure what led to their deaths, he’s confident the horses were severely dehydrated.

He says their water source was a stock tank that was extremely dry and cracking and he believes the horses did not have water in this triple-digit heat for several days.

Jarrett remains in the Archer County Jail on $40,000 in bonds.