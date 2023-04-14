WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The second defendant in a robbery gone bad, murder on Taylor Street in 2020 pleads guilty for a sentence 20 years less than his codefendant.

‘Raymond Alaniz, 28, is sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Donald Best on Nov. 4, 2020. Alaniz entered his plea in 78th District Court this morning, April 14, 2023. The codefendant, Cody Stage, pleaded guilty in February for a 45-year prison term.

Stage and Alaniz were arrested several days after the shooting.

Their arrests came after police investigated a building burglary in which a dirt bike and other items were taken. Police said both men admitted they went to Best’s home to rob him after Stage set up the sale of a motorcycle, and Stage said the robbery went bad. According to police, each blamed the other for firing the shots.

After his release on bond, authorities say Stage cut off his ankle monitor and fled and was found in Guthrie, Oklahoma. After a standoff in which he came out of a house several times with a gun, he was forced out with tear gas.

Alaniz’s attempts to get released on lower bonds were denied by the judge because of his criminal record. One of those charges involved a 2020 burglary of a home which police say turned into a standoff with Alaniz seen with a shotgun. SWAT team officers entered the home and say Alaniz fell through the ceiling onto the floor.

He also pleaded guilty to that case today and was given 15 years prison to be served concurrently with his murder sentence.’Raymond Alaniz, 28, is sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of Donald Best on Nov. 4, 2020. Alaniz entered his plea in 78th District Court this morning, April 14, 2023.

The codefendant, Cody Stage, pleaded guilty in February for a 45-year prison term.

Stage and Alaniz were arrested several days after the shooting. Their arrests came after police investigated a building burglary in which a dirt bike and other items were taken. Police said both men admitted they went to Best’s home to rob him after Stage set up the sale of a motorcycle, and Stage said the robbery went bad. According to police, each blamed the other for firing the shots.

After his release on bond, authorities say Stage cut off his ankle monitor and fled and was found in Guthrie, Oklahoma. After a standoff in which he came out of a house several times with a gun, he was forced out with tear gas.

Alaniz’s attempts to get released on lower bonds were denied by the judge because of his criminal record. One of those charges involved a 2020 burglary of a home which police say turned into a standoff with Alaniz seen with a shotgun. SWAT team officers entered the home and say Alaniz fell through the ceiling onto the floor.

He also pleaded guilty to that case today and was given 15 years prison to be served concurrently with his murder sentence.