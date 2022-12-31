WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman has been arrested after she and her 3-year-old child tested positive for meth.

According to the arrest warrant, on Oct. 23, 2022, Child Protective Services contacted the Wichita Falls Police Department to report a child endangerment case.

The CPS worker reported, Rebecca Lynn Ervin and her infant child tested positive for methamphetamine and said the child had been removed from Ervin’s custody. The report noted the victim is 3 years old.

The investigator reviewed certified copies of the drug test and confirmed the positive results. A warrant was issued, and Ervin was arrested on Dec. 30. She was charged with abandoning or endangering a child and freed from jail custody on a $10,000 bond.