WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man was arrested for allegedly beating his elderly father with a baseball bat.

According to the police report, around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Falls Police went to an address on Glendale Drive for an assault with a weapon. Police dispatchers told the responding officers that Steven Smith called and told them he had beaten his father.

The officers found Smith outside, where he told them the voices in his head told him to do insane things. The victim was found with obvious wounds, sitting in a recliner. AMR medics and first responders treated his wounds. The victim told police he was sitting in his recliner when Steven approached him yelling and cursing. He said he thought Steven hit him with a closed fist, but wasn’t sure. The elderly victim said Steven has assaulted him in the past. Steven was read his Miranda Warning and told the officer he did not want to talk without a lawyer.

The officer listened to the 9-1-1 call where Steven said his father had an accident. When the 9-1-1 call taker asked what happened, Steven replied, “I beat him with a baseball bat.”

Without questioning him, Steven admitted the baseball bat he used was a wooden bat behind a door inside the house. Officers found a bat with coagulated blood drops and smears on it.

Steven Smith was charged with aggravated assault date/family/house with a deadly weapon. He is jailed on a $25,000 bond.