WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An alleged attempt to pass a forged check went wrong for a Wichita Falls woman with clearly written over numbers and a young accomplice doing a poor job of imitating an old person’s voice on the phone.

30-year-old Alyssa Greene has been arrested nine times since 2012 with her recent charge of forgery.

She was arrested at Double D Liquor on Monday, June 6, after deputies got a call about a forgery in progress. When a deputy arrived at the store on Seymour Highway, he saw Greene at the counter and asked her for her ID.

The store clerk showed the deputy a First Capital Bank check for $277 dated June 6, 2022, made out to Greene.

The check had an unreadable phone number written on it, and the deputy said the signature was also illegible, and the written and numbered dollar amount appeared to be written over at least twice.

The deputy determined through a record search that the account owner for the check was 82 years old.

He said Greene told him the owner was her grandfather and that a quick call would verify it. She made the call, and the deputy said the person answering sounded like a young person, but was speaking in a deep voice very slowly.

The deputy then asked to speak to the person and ask some questions. He said each time he asked a question, Greene would loudly answer the question so the person on the phone could hear it.

When asked for his middle initial and street, the deputy said the male on the phone answered “J” and Sherwood, while the actual account holder’s middle initial was “L”, and his street is Glenwood.

After ending the call, the deputy talked to Greene again and said she admitted the person on the phone wasn’t the account holder, but was someone named Josh.

The deputy read her rights, and she declined to answer more questions.

Green was placed on three years probation in January for child endangerment after her one-year-old daughter tested positive for meth, and Greene admitted she was addicted to meth. A little over a month later, she was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

In March, a motion was filed to revoke her probation for numerous violations, including that her boyfriend is a convicted felon, and she assaulted him.

Her previous arrest charges include burglary, theft and credit card abuse.