WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a suspicious person lands a man with a lengthy criminal record back in jail Sunday morning.

According to police, around 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to Club Sip, a local nightclub on East Scott. Police dispatchers told the responding officers, there was a man with a handgun inside the club.

Club employees directed the officers to Daniel Lee Harris II as he walked toward the exit. Harris pulled away when officers tried to detain him, causing a firearm to fall out of his waistband.

The serial number on the .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun showed it to be stolen from Baylor, Texas.

According to Harris’ criminal record, he was convicted of assaulting a public servant in Fort Stockton.

Harris was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, theft of a firearm, and having a weapon in a prohibited place – Weapon Free Zone. He also had a warrant for his arrest for assaulting a family member in Dallas County.

He was jailed on an $80,000 bond. Harris has been arrested 34 times in Wichita County since 2001.