WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 26-year-old Lawton woman is now indicted for alleged thefts of thousands of dollars of seafood from Sam’s Club in Wichita Falls, as well as the exploitation of a child police said was her unwilling accomplice.

Brianna Andino mugshot

Brianna Andino is indicted for thefts that happened in October 2021.

Andino was arrested after police posted surveillance photos and asked for the public’s help. Those even included video taken by a Sam’s employee of the suspect loading items into her car, and yelling at the girl to help her.

Andino also faces numerous similar charges in Comanche and Stephens County in Oklahoma. She is currently jailed in Comanche County on seven charges.

Police said Andino stole $8,000 worth of frozen and fresh seafood from Sam’s stores in Wichita Falls and Lawton in October 2021 and was accompanied by her 10-year-old niece.

The girl told police that food that was stolen in Wichita Falls and Lawton was taken to a Lawton nail salon and unloaded and sold at the back door.

Andino was arrested in March.