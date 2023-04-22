WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of two suspects in an alleged drug deal that turned deadly is now jailed as an adult and faces charges of capital murder.

According to court documents, Ricardo Felix Sapata turned 17 years old Friday, making him legally an adult. He is charged in the June 2022 shooting death of 15-year-old Andrew Gable.

Sapata is the alleged gunman in a drug deal turned robbery. He and another suspect, Isaiah Sims, reportedly met with Gable on June 1, 2022, near the intersection of 23rd at Grace Street.

According to police, officers were sent to a report of gunshots.

A witness told police dispatchers her friend, Gable, had been shot and said she was taking him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The witness said Gable went to the intersection to sell some marijuana to someone named Ricardo. She said Sapata pulled a handgun from his pocket and fired multiple times, hitting Gable while he sat in a vehicle.

Sapata was 16 years old at the time of the shooting. His bond was set at $250,000.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on April 28 in the 78th District Courtroom.

The other suspect, Sims, is also charged with capital murder.