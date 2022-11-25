WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An alleged burglar was arrested after he reportedly returned the stolen property with a note.

Fortner

According to the arrest warrant, on May 12, 2022, Wichita County deputies responded to a burglary on Bacon Switch Road. The victim reported several items stolen from his house, garage and yard.

A few weeks later, the victim called back to report some of the missing items had returned along with a note. The note had a name and a telephone number on it. A search for the number revealed it belonged to Johnny Wayne Fortner.

They met with Fortner, who admitted taking the items and returning them with the note. He changed his story several times about how he got the stolen property and told the deputies he did not have any of the other missing items.

He admitted to having the missing items after an investigator went to his house and found him in possession of the stolen property.

A warrant was issued, and police arrested him on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. He is charged with Burglary of a Building, Burglary of a Habitation, and Theft of Property over $2,500 and under $30K. He was jailed on a $7,500 bond.