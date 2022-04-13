WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — An inmate at the James V. Allred Unit who killed his cellmate in 2019 has now been charged with possessing a deadly weapon in a penal institution.

Christopher De La Garza, 34, was indicted this month by the Wichita County grand jury.

Prison officials said the weapon De La Garza was found in possession of in May 2019 was a commissary fan motor wrapped in a sock.

This was about two months after the death of inmate Joseph Oguntodu, 35, who was found unresponsive on his bunk with injuries consistent with an assault.

Oguntodu had been serving a 10-year sentence for indecency with a child by exposure.

Life saving measures were taken, but Oguntodu was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later.

The Allred Unit was placed on lock down for several weeks after the death.

Court records show De La Garza was charged with murder and found guilty in 78th District Court on February 16.

De La Garza was serving a 25 year sentence for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Dallas County.

In separate case, another inmate, Jakori Eaglin, 21, is also charged with possessing a deadly weapon at the Allred Unit in July 2019.

The indictment alleges the weapon was a 6 inch piece of metal with cloth wrapped on one end.

He has a previous conviction for a deadly weapon in 2018 at Allred which was a piece of plastic sharpened to a point, and received 8 years additional time, added to the 15 year sentences for aggravated robbery and aggravated sexual assault in Jefferson County.

