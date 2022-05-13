WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who lost her son in a tragic car wreck in 2020 has been arrested after the business she worked for reported that they had been involved in online banking fraud.

Amanda Bolding, 39, faces charges of embezzlement and theft over $2,500 and under $30,000.

Bolding was booked into Wichita County Jail on May 13, 2022.

Amanda Bolding Wichita County Jail booking photo

According to the arrest affidavit, a report was made on February 3 by one of the co-owners of Fit Body Boot Camp, located at 4031 Sports Street, that an email scam had resulted in the loss of $9,609.83

In the report, the victim stated that they had received two different emails which contained digital invoice links for rent payments for the building they leased.

The victim also stated that they had previously never made digital payments for rent and used checks to pay their landlord.

On December 11, 2021, Bolding, the office manager for Fit Body Boot Camp, paid the first invoice of $5,966.67 and then paid another invoice of $3,643.16 on January 1, 2022, when she received an email containing a link for payment at her business email address.

The affidavit goes on to state that it was later discovered that the emails containing the invoices were fake and came from an online Square account.

The invoices were created in a way that they displayed an email address similar to the real email address of the landlord.

Upon further investigation, a detective with WFPD subpoenaed Square and requested information related to the account that had received the payments Bolding made for Fit Body Boot Camp.

The information on the Square account listed Bolding as the owner and that the account was verified using her personal information and bank account information.

The information from the two transactions in question also showed that the payments were deposited into a bank account shown to be owned by Bolding.

When officers brought Bolding in for questioning she stated that she and her husband had been making a lot of trips to the casino which resulted in her falling behind on bills and going further into debt.

Bolding stated that she created the fraudulent invoices using her personal Square account and made up the email address to look like the invoices had come from the landlord’s business email.

According to the affidavit, Bolding said she submitted and paid the invoices using Fit Body Boot Camp bank account details which she had access to as part of her job and then transferred the money from her Square account into her personal bank account.

Bolding said she used the money to pay bills and go to the casino.

Joe Harris, co-owner of Fit Body Boot Camp, took to social media, publicly announcing on Wednesday, May 11, his “friend and teammate” Bolding “stole roughly $9600” from the company.

“Amanda will be arrested next week and we wanted to let you know as soon as we did because I know some of you support her outside charity work,” Harris said in the post.

Bolding responded with a Facebook post of her own, stating she had given her all to the company and worked countless hours.

In a follow-up Facebook post. Bolding said everything with her son’s fundraisers and the charity work she had done has been 100% above board, thanking those in the community who have supported her since his passing in 2020.

Bolding also mentions she had spoken with the police and declined to speak with the media on advice of council.

“Just know if it hits the news that I went to jail, it’s not a conviction, it’s not an admission,” Bolding said. “It’s due process.”

Bolding received an outpouring of support and donations from the community after her son Kaleb Honea tragically passed away following a crash in August of 2020.

Bolding is being held in Wichita County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

You can find the full arrest affidavit here.