WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County woman with multiple animal cruelty convictions is being held without bond after her community sentence was revoked.

Joy Jackson is back in jail on a bench warrant for her August 2020 charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals, in which Iowa Park police said they found a small dog inside a backpack in her truck. The dog was reportedly neglected and suffering in the heat.

According to the court record, Jackson violated the conditions of her deferred adjudication by failing to successfully complete a program at a substance abuse facility and failing to follow the rules at that facility.

The motion to revoke community supervision on file states that, while in the program, Jackson attempted to establish an inappropriate relationship with staff, stole food from others, created chaos in her dorm room, failed to follow group therapy rules and disrespected staff members.

Jackson has multiple arrests for animal cruelty, driving while intoxicated and public intoxication, some of which date back to 1990.