WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another defendant in the Zachary Wood murder case has been granted a lower bond.

William Bell is one of four defendants facing murder charges for the May 20 death of Zachary Wood.

On Friday, July 29, 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight granted a motion for a lower bond, from $1 million to $200,000.

On Monday, July 25, defendant Ashley Esselborn had her $1 million bond lowered to $100,000. Both defendants remain jailed at last check.

Bond conditions for both include: regular reporting to the probation department; no traveling outside the county without permission of the court; following a curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. seven days a week unless when meeting with their attorney or receiving medical care; wear a GPS monitor at all times; have no contact of any kind with any codefendant or witness in the case, and possess no weapons.

Police said Esselborn said after the assault of Wood in a house on Brown Street in May, she and Bell left the house but later returned.

She said that she and Bell drove toward Burkburnett and discarded bloody items they were in possession of.

The second female suspect in the case told police Bell was Esselborn’s boyfriend.